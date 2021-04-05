MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, refreshing start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s along the coast. It was even cooler inland with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday’s rain chance remains low.

Although the winds have lightened up in comparison to this past weekend, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach, and swimming is not advised. Small craft should exercise caution.

Monday afternoon we’ll enjoy pleasant highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and some passing clouds.

Monday will be nice and cool again with lows in the low to mid-60s.

On Tuesday, highs climb to around 80 degrees. The warm-up continues the rest of the week. By late week our highs will be near the mid-80s with a better chance of rain due to an increase in moisture. This weekend our highs will climb to the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.