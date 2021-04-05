MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has taken an 80-year-old US Army veteran into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Miami home for hours on Monday.
It all began in the afternoon, police said, when they received a call of a man with a gun at a home along 49 Street and 5 Avenue.
Police said the suspect displayed a firearm to a caretaker, who happens to own the property.
Investigators said they believed the man was having a mental crisis.
Negotiators were called out to the scene to help resolve the situation peacefully.
"As the investigators investigated the incident, it quickly turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Male, 80-year-old, who's obviously in some type of psychological crisis here," said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.
The surrounding streets along the home were closed off for the time being.