TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of Florida residents remain under an evacuation order as efforts continue to prevent a toxic flood along the Gulf Coast.

Workers are scrambling to head off a potential disaster at a wastewater holding pond near Tampa Bay.

“A leak in the containment wall has been ongoing at the Piney Point facility over the past week,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Sauer.

The 77-acre pond contains millions of gallons of toxic water from a phosphate plant that once occupied the site. The fear is that the leak might develop into a breach that would flood the surrounding area.

“The greatest concern, at the moment, for human health and safety, is the risk of an uncontrolled discharge,” said Noah Valenstein, the head of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Engineers were unable to plug the leak and the decision was made to evacuate nearby homes and businesses.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in three counties near the pond.

“What we are looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said.

Water is now being pumped out of the pond at a rate of about 22-thousand gallons a minute. Officials said it would take until Tuesday to remove enough water to prevent a breach.

Manatee County officials said the leak poses no danger to the local water supply, which they described as a “closed system.”