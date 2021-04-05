MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,480 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 2,085,306 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Toxic Waste Water Pond Near Tampa Bay May Have Second Breach
There were 36 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,364.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.37% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.49%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 810 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and no newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,917.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 451,829.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.45%.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Will Lift Countywide Curfew On Monday April 12
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 404 new cases and no additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,701.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 218,184 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.04%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 8 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,531 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: More Stimulus Money On The Way For People Who Lost Jobs In 2020
The single-day positivity rate was 12.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.86%.