MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,480 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,085,306 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 36 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,364.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.37% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.49%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 810 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and no newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,917.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 451,829.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.45%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 404 new cases and no additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,701.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 218,184 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.04%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 8 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,531 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 12.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.86%.