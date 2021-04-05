MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Just got your COVID-19 vaccine and want to share the news? The Better Business Bureau says you shouldn’t post a picture of your vaccination card on social media.

According to the BBB, posting your vaccination card on social media can make you the victim of identity theft and “can help scammers create phony versions.”

“Your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” the group warns on its website.

The Federal Trade Commission also has a warning about the threat of identity theft when posting a photo of your card.

The BBB says scammers in Great Britain have been caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok, and “it’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States.”

Posting photos of the cards helps provide scammers with information they can use to create phony cards, BBB said.

BBB recommends the following actions to keep yourself safe:

Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame on Facebook.

Review your security settings on social media to double check whom your sharing your posts with.

“Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts,” the bureau said, including those that display what kind of cars you’ve owned, your favorite songs and your favorite TV shows. These “favorite things” are commonly used for passwords and security questions.

Florida just opened up vaccines to all residents 16 and older on Monday.