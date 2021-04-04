  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News, Miami-Dade Transit, Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more people get vaccinated, some things are slowly getting back to normal.

That includes transit fares and parking fees in Miami-Dade.

County officials announced that fares and fees will resume June 1.

Those who have been affected by the pandemic and are suffering economic hardships may qualify for free or reduced fare passes.

For more information, visit the county’s transportation website.

