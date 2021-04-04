MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more people get vaccinated, some things are slowly getting back to normal.
That includes transit fares and parking fees in Miami-Dade.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 4,794 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths Reported On Sunday
County officials announced that fares and fees will resume June 1.READ MORE: COVID Vaccination Sites Expect To Busier Starting Monday As Everyone 18 & Over Becomes Eligible
Those who have been affected by the pandemic and are suffering economic hardships may qualify for free or reduced fare passes.MORE NEWS: ‘Open The Gate’: Group Protests Closure Of Entrance To Matheson Hammock Park
For more information, visit the county’s transportation website.