MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police continue to search for a missing tourist from California.

Angela Morrisey was last seen at the Bayside Market Place in downtown Miami on March 28.

Officials say the 23-year-old was here on vacation with her boyfriend, Amir El-Badry.

He said the two were waiting in line for a boat tour when she went to use the bathroom and hasn’t been seen ever since.

“I’m hurting in my soul wondering where my daughter is,” said Darnella Melancon, Morrisey’s mother. “I have her two daughters here, my granddaughters, and they’ve been asking for her every day. ‘Mommy, where’s mommy? When can mommy come? We want to talk to mommy.’ And it’s hard because I don’t really know what words to really say.”

Melancon said when her daughter first got to Miami they had been texting every day, but all of that stopped last Sunday.

She said El-Badry claims Morrisey pretty much vanished. But Melancon said there have been inconsistencies in his statements.

“I continued to ask him because I was like these details don’t make sense. So, I was asking questions about this and that, and he would be like wait a minute that’s what I said. So, I believe the police agreed that there were too many inconsistences,” she said. “So, today, they did have him do a recorded interview and I still haven’t heard from my daughter at the end of the day.”

Morrisey, who is Native American, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.