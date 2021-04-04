  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after police say four people jumped the fence of a multimillion-dollar home in Miami Beach in an attempt to steal some very pricey cars.

This happened at a home off Pine Tree Drive.

A security guard spotted the thieves late Saturday night and fired his gun, hitting one of them.

When police arrived, they found the wounded man barricaded inside one of the cars.

After several hours, officers were able to take that suspect into custody.

He was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The other three thieves fled the scene in a white Porsche and a green Lamborghini.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.

