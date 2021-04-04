On this Sunday’s edition of Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede focused on the cruise industry’s efforts to undermine voters in Key West, who overwhelmingly supported three referendums to limit the size of cruise ships docking in Key West to protect the environment.
In the first segment, DeFede spoke with Arlo Haskell, with the committee for Cleaner Safer Ships, and Capt. Will Benson of Fishing Guide.
DeFede continued the conversation in the second segment, this time speaking with State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who represents District 39.
Watch Part 1 in the video player above.
Watch Part 2 in the video player below.