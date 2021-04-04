MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vaccines continue to be administered across South Florida.

On Saturday, Bernardo Reyes was thrilled after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine with wife, Emelia.

“I am happy and she is very happy too,” said Reyes.

He said the process went smoothly at the Hard Rock Stadium site.

“Everything went very quickly,” said Reyes.

However, vaccination sites may be a little busier this week because starting Monday, April 5, everyone 18 and older in Florida will be eligible to get a vaccine.

“It will be a busy start of the week, but we have a very efficient process,” said Mike Jachles, vaccination site spokesman.

Also starting Monday, those 16 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only authorized vaccine for individuals under the age of 18.

“Sixteen- and 17-year-olds will be able to get the vaccines with the following conditions: You must be accompanied by your parent or legal guardian and they must have proof that they are your parent or guardian. It can be a birth certificate or a court document. Guardian or parents must also remain with their child through the whole entire process,” said Jachles.

Starting on Tuesday, the FEMA-funded site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus will only be administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to individuals coming to get their first dose.

Hard Rock Stadium will be administering Pfizer vaccines, but the site is by appointment only.