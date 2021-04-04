MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,794 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,081,826 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 22 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,328.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.02% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.44%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,128 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 17 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,917.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 451,019.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.41%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 720 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,701.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 217,780 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.93% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.01%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,523 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.75%.