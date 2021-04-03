FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS/AP) — A Palm Beach Gardens elementary school teacher is accused of soliciting online to have sex with a two-year-old child.

Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff’s office and court clerk did not immediately release further information about the allegations. Alexander was ordered held on a million bond during a court hearing Friday.

The Palm Beach County School District issued a statement saying it is “shocked and appalled” by the accusations and that it is cooperating with law enforcement. The district said Alexander has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and that none of Alexander’s alleged crimes occurred at school. It said it notified parents and families are being offered support services.

If convicted of both charges, Alexander could get 20 years in prison.

