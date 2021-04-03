MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,017 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,077,032 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 67 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,306.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.31% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.39%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,412 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,900.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 449,891.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.78% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.39%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 783 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,699.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 217,060 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.90%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 29 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,504 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.56%.