FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is located in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverfront area.

It’s the newest. and the second location, of the flagship South Beach restaurant which opened in 2015 and continues to be a huge success.

“It’s been hopping for seven years and we’re very grateful because a lot of these places don’t last but Bodega, since early on, just felt like it was always there,” said Culinary Director and Chef Bernie Matz

Bodega is an order-up, fast-casual, taco joint and a late-night speakeasy-style lounge all in one. The front half of the venue is a taqueria featuring an authentic Mexican street food menu created by Matz. He said opening during the pandemic actually worked out.

“As it turned out our timing really was perfect. We caught the tail end of last year when things were still scary, but now we’ve rolled into what I feel like is, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Matz.

Outside there’s a spacious area for dining. Inside it’s all bodega.

“Totally the same original bodega-looking vibe, loud raunchy Mexican rap music which is what sets the mood,” Matz said. “Then you walk inside and you’re not expecting to see a food truck, a whole airstream food truck inside. It’s like coming to the greatest food truck you’ve ever been to.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Matz if the menu is more old school Mexican driven or modern.

“This is our interpretation of the classics. You always want to start there and then make them better,” he said.

Back in the kitchen, Chef Bernie prepared the tasting dishes. Before all the fanfare, they began with the bodega’s signature guacamole.

“We make about 60 gallons of guacamole twice a day,” said Matz.

“The guacamole is creamy and flavorful. It’s got a tiny bit of a kick. I’ll smear it on anything,” Petrillo said with a laugh after tasting.

Next up was Coconut Shrimp Tacos with mango salsa and pepitas.

“So you’ve got two crunches in here. The crunchy coconut and then the crunchy potato sticks on top,” Matz explained.

“I’m obsessed with crunch in my tacos. So the fact that you gave me double crunch, a bit of heat but not too much heat, I’m a happy girl,” said Petrillo.

Then came Short Rib Quesadillas and chili crema.

“It’s decadent, there is a kick in that, smooth, chef this is fancy,” said Petrillo.

Also fancy is their new bunch menu which includes Churro Waffles with cinnamon sugar, maple syrup and more.

“It’s crunchy. What’s the gooey chocolate?”, asked Petrillo.

“Honestly it’s Nutella and this might be the best thing I’ve ever tried,” said Matz.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Petrillo.

Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner with brunch on the weekends.

For more information: http://bodegataqueria.com

Now, do you want to try Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila’s guacamole recipe? Here it is.

INGREDIENTS:

2 Avocados

¼ Cup Chopped Tomatoes

¼ Cup Chopped Red Onion

2 Tbsp Chopped Jalepeños

2 Tbsp Chopped Cilantro

½ Tbsp Lime Juice

Pinch Of Salt And Pepper

DIRECTIONS :