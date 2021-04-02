MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Davie man is under arrest for his involvement in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.
William Rogan Reid, 36, was arrested Thursday and was denied bond in court Friday.
He is being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.
Reid made several posts on social media about his participation and compared January's attack to the Boston tea party.
He was arrested after the FBI received an anonymous tip.