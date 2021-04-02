DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Nova Southeastern University will resume full, in-person classroom instruction in the fall and will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to the private university, vaccinations are mandatory by August 1st. However, they have not said when the first day of instruction will be.

In partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, the university has a “workplace vaccination site” on campus. On Monday, April 5th, it will open to those 18 and older when the state’s age eligibility drops. The site, which is administering the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine, is currently fully booked.

NSU is the first school in the country to require both students and staff to be vaccinated.

While the university will still offer some online classes in 2021, they won’t be offering the BlendFlex model they offered this school year, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Blendflex allowed students to choose to attend class either through streaming or in-class instruction.

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students at its main campus in Davie, and across campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa, and Puerto Rico,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.