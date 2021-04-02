MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dramatic and cool change in the weather for South Florida on Friday. Morning lows dipped into the upper-50s in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade while things cooled down to the 60s in the Keys.

This was a 20 to 30 degree drop from Thursday afternoon when highs were near 90°.

Friday is turning out to be not just a cool day but also a windy one. A north wind has settled in behind the cold front and it is blowing at 15 to 25 mph throughout the day. Also, the wind gust will top 30 mph at times. This is making it for a rough day at sea.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect now and all weekend long. A 3-foot north swell will make the waters choppy on Friday and wave heights are between 8 to 12 feet in the Gulfstream and 4 to 8 along the coast. For any potential beachgoers today, the red flags are flying up on the lifeguard stands because of the high risk of rip currents. The surf is rough, and the rips are dangerous, so swimming is not recommended.

The hazardous marine conditions will continue through Sunday.

Speaking of the weekend, this Easter weekend will be on the cloudy side with the chance of passing showers because a dominant high-pressure system slides from the Central Plains into the western Atlantic Ocean.

What does this mean for South Florida?

It means that a cool northeast wind returns as soon as Saturday which will grab moisture from the ocean water and help form more clouds and showers. It’s not a washout but it is possible that showers may appear along with the Easter bunny at outdoor egg-hunts. Also, windy conditions are expected through Sunday.

Friday’s forecast high temperatures will remain below average, in the low-70s. There’s a good chance that high temperature will set a record for the lowest high temperature of the day. It is expected to beat the record for minimum high temperature of 78 degrees last set in 1970.

For Saturday and Sunday, morning lows will be in the upper-50s and low-60s while afternoon highs will stay cool, in the mid-70s.