MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vaccine sites are prepping for huge crowds on Monday when eligibility will drop to 18-years and older.

As of 3 p.m., more than 3,100 people got vaccines at the FEMA-supported site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

More than one thousand of those were second doses

All FEMA vaccination sites will be open this holiday weekend with regular hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oc: for the Pfizer vaccine.

“On Monday, as it stands right now, 18 and over at the FEMA supported sites. However, at the state-run sites, Hard Rock Stadium in particular, it will be 16 and over for the Pfizer vaccine.”

Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian with the proper documentation — and an appointment is required at hard rock.

As for testing, it will *not* be available at state-run sites this holiday weekend.