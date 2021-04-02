MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Tampa teacher has pleaded guilty to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism after being accused of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a two year period.
Mark William Ackett, 52, taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School.READ MORE: Nickelodeon Has Dr. Fauci Answer Kids Questions About The Coronavirus Pandemic
In September 2018, a 17-year-old student was changing clothes in a dressing area inside a fashion design classroom when she noticed a box on a shelf with a light coming from it, investigators said. She found a cellphone recording a video inside the box and told the school’s principal, who contacted the sheriff’s office.
Ackett reportedly admitted to deputies that he had been recording students without their knowledge since January 2017.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Front Brings Cooler Weather, Gusty Winds
He quit working at the school shortly after his arrest.
Ackett faces the possibility of life in prison when he’s sentenced on May 10th.MORE NEWS: NSU Resumes In-Class Instruction In The Fall, All Students & Staff Must Be Vaccinated
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)