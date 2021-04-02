FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The tragic death of a two-year-old girl in Pompano Beach is under investigation.
It happened at a home in the 5200 block of NE 14th Terrace.
"It was an incident involving a piece of furniture that led to a medical emergency for a child. The child was pronounced deceased. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are interviewing people who were inside the home and they are gathering evidence from the scene," said Broward Sheriff's Office senior public information officer Carey Codd.
The piece of furniture was reportedly in a bedroom.
The little girl’s body was taken to the medical examiner which will determine the cause of death.