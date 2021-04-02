MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,490 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings the total to 2,071,015 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 96 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,239.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.10% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.31%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,437 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,890.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 448,479.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.80%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 789 new cases and 19 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,685.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 216,277 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.81%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 25 new cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 25 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,475 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.63% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.34%.