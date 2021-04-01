  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Chaos On South Beach, Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While South Beach has seen chaos, the spring break scene in Fort Lauderdale has been very different.

Despite a large number of spring breakers descending on many of the city’s popular beaches, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, for the most part, things have been pretty smooth.

READ MORE: Roads Leading To Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Reopen After Suspicious Item Investigation

“We don’t anticipate any curfews. There have been occasional arrests for people that have gotten out of hand. But the reality is people are very respectful and they’re very responsible and we’re happy for them,” he said “We expect to continue this trend through the middle and end of April and traditional spring break.”

READ MORE: Good Samaritan Dies Trying To Rescue 2 People Off Miami Beach

The mayor said as summer approaches he expects more of the same.

MORE NEWS: Woman Claims Man Accused Of Assaulting, Shooting 12-Year-Old Also Molested Her Daughter In Cuba

He hopes visitors and residents will continue to follow CDC guidelines as the vaccine rollout continues.

CBSMiami.com Team