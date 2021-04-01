MIAMI (CBSMiami) – April begins with an unsettled weather day.

It’s all due to a cold front that arrives in South Florida in the afternoon. Any rain is welcomed because of the abnormally dry conditions across our area. However, we have to be on alert for possible gusty showers or storms during the evening rush hour. Those showers or storms may produce heavy rain that could lead to street flooding and gusty winds.

For offshore waters, waterspout formation is possible. A stronger southwest wind will kick-in in the afternoon at 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. This southwest flow will warm our temperatures up to the mid-80s and turn the humidity knob to a higher level for Thursday.

So have the umbrella ready today then grab the sweaters for tomorrow.

The cold front clears Friday morning and it will feel much cooler with lows dropping to the lower 60s along with a brisk north wind. Expect high temperatures on Friday to be at least ten degrees cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast calls for cloudiness and showers along with a northeast breeze. Cool and windy weather remains through Easter Sunday. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s and low temperatures in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.