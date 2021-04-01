MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami PD needs help locating suspect wanted for armed sexual battery.
According to police, the man forced a woman to perform sex acts on him on Jan. 27 in the area of SW 48 Avenue and 7 Street.
Detectives released the following sketch of the man:
He's believed to be in his 30s. Police said he's light skinned with wavy hair.
Police also released surveillance video of a truck that they said the man was driving the night of the attack.
Investigators are looking for a black-tinted older model 2-door pick-up truck, which us missing a left front hub cap. There was also a red and gray baby car seat in the bed of the truck.
If you have information that can lead to an arrest, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.