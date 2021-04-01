MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A good Samaritan has died after trying to save two people from drowning.
Chopper4 was over Miami Beach near 54 Street about an hour before sunset.
Police say a 49-year-old man ran into the ocean to help a father and young girl who were in trouble.
But that man ended up being rushed to a hospital where he died Wednesday night.
A second person was able to rescue the child, but the father is still missing.