By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Good Samaritan, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A good Samaritan has died after trying to save two people from drowning.

Chopper4 was over Miami Beach near 54 Street about an hour before sunset.

Police say a 49-year-old man ran into the ocean to help a father and young girl who were in trouble.

But that man ended up being rushed to a hospital where he died Wednesday night.

A second person was able to rescue the child, but the father is still missing.

