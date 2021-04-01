MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A routine traffic stop was anything but for a pair of Florida Highway Patrol troopers earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a little after 2 a.m., Troopers Michael Allen and Pete Christie saw an SUV speeding on a highway in Seminole County and pulled it over. The driver immediately starting waving his hands out of the front window, asking them to approach.

The driver told them his wife was having a baby.

The woman in the passenger seat was having contractions that were about five minutes apart, according to the incident report.

As the troopers waited with the couple for an ambulance to arrive, the woman’s condition worsened.

Allen mentioned there were some communication problems with the radio as they were trying to confirm an ambulance was on the way, the report said.

That’s when he sprang into action.

“I approached the female and clearly observed the head of a baby emerging from the female’s birth canal,” he said in the report. “I was watching for the baby’s color and possible issues with the umbilical cord as the baby rapidly emerged and completely exited the canal.”

Allen said the father caught the baby and handed it to him, and he patted the baby’s back to assist with clearing the lungs.

Both the mother and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital and the father and older sister followed behind them.

Florida Highway Patrol says the family is doing well and confirmed no ticket was issued to the driver.

