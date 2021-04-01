MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s two FEMA-funded, state-run satellite COVID-19 vaccination sites have moved.

They are now open at Miami Springs Community Center, at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs, and the Allen Park Community Center, at 1770 Northeast 162 Street, in North Miami Beach.

The pop-up sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they will be open on Sunday. No appointments are needed. The sites are administering second doses only. Recipients must bring their CDC shot card and Florida ID.

A third FEMA-funded, state-run vaccination location is the hub site at Miami Dade College North Campus. No appointment is necessary and this site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are administering first and second doses.

First dose vaccinations are given to people 40 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 40 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.

On Monday, April 5th, the age eligibility for a vaccination will drop to 18 and older.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.