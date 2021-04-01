BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Public Schools’ computer network has been hacked.
Those responsible are asking for a hefty ransom or they threaten to release the information they acquired.READ MORE: Travel Heavy At Miami International Airport, Despite Coronavirus Concerns
Broward Schools released a statement that said they will not be paying any ransom.READ MORE: Coral Gables PD Kicks Off Autism Awareness Month With Special Show Of Support
The district added they are not aware of any student or employee personal data that has been compromised.MORE NEWS: Body Of Swimmer Who Went Missing Off Miami Beach Recovered By Ocean Rescue
BCPS is now working with cybersecurity experts to investigate and restore all systems.