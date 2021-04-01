MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man who disappeared while swimming off Miami Beach with his daughter was recovered Thursday morning.

The man and his 11-year-old daughter were swimming near 54th Street an hour before sunset when they realized they were in trouble and called out for help.

A 49-year-old man dove in and tried to save them, but ended up having to be rescued himself. He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where he died a short time after arrival.

A second good Samaritan was able to rescue the girl and get her back to shore. Her father, however, vanished into the water.

Several police and fire rescue agencies, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, searched into the night.

Thursday morning, his body was located and brought ashore near 55th Street.

The names of the men who died have not been released.