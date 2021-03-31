MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami has just wrapped up an effectiveness study of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The nationwide study not only focused on the effectiveness of the vaccines, but on the how long the vaccines last.

The nationwide study looked at 4,000 first responders, part of what was called the “recover” study.

Dr. Natasha Schaefer Solle worked with Dr. Alberto Caban-Martinez on the project.

“We are offering free testing for this group, even after they have received their vaccine to test effectiveness for a longer period of time,” she said.

“Two weeks after the first dose, your infection was reduced by 80%. Once fully vaccinated, two weeks after the second dose risk of infection was reduced by 90%,” she adds.

This leaves that ten percent factor. That means if you are vaccinated, you still need to mask up, social distance, and wash hands.

The study also considers the factors beyond vaccine, like for first responders’ use of personal protection equipment.

“They all received the vaccine, over 13 weeks we followed them. A weekly nasal swab test, we saw the effectiveness.”

Dr. Caban-Martinez and Dr. Schaefer Solle collaborated on the study with other researchers at UM.

“To see a study like this, to show how effective they are is really great news for everyone in terms of how we can take over this pandemic,” she says.

The UM researchers say the public needs to get whichever vaccine is available when available.