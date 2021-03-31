FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While South Beach has seen chaos, the spring break scene in Fort Lauderdale has been very different.
Despite a large number of spring breakers descending on many of the city's popular beaches, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, for the most part, things have been pretty smooth.
"We don't anticipate any curfews. There have been occasional arrests for people that have gotten out of hand. But the reality is people are very respectful and they're very responsible and we're happy for them," he said "We expect to continue this trend through the middle and end of April and traditional spring break."
The mayor said as summer approaches he expects more of the same.
He hopes visitors and residents will continue to follow CDC guidelines as the vaccine rollout continues.