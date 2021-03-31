MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search is on for whoever desecrated a memorial dedicated to four victims of a deadly New Year’s crash. Wednesday night, the victim’s loved ones came together at that same site.

The horrific video posted on social media showed someone destroying the roadside memorial, kicking and stomping on pictures, even urinating on the names of the victims.

“It’s crazy it’s hurtful it unreal, I didn’t think there was somebody with no heart,” said Andres Marina, the father of Yuhlia Gelats, one of the four victims.

“This morning it’s been hell again, it’s very hard, it’s like killing them again, I don’t understand where he was coming from and what good he thought he was doing,” added Marina, talking about the social media post.

Gelats, her boyfriend Christian Mohip and their friends, Andreas Zacharias and Jenser Salazar, were in a dark blue Hyundai left mangled after being hit by a car reportedly being driven by 16-year-old Alex Garcia.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Garcia had both marijuana and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash at the intersection of West Flagler and 79 Avenue.

On Wednesday, friends and family of the four victims came together in their honor, replacing the desecrated Memorial and making it bigger and larger than before

“All four of them they were great kids. They were four amazing kids,” said Marina.

Marina has a message for the person who destroyed the memorial.

“You’re a coward, you’re a coward. If you have the guts to do such a horrible thing, why won’t you just show your face?” he said.