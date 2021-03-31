TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday he’ll be getting his COVID vaccine this week as the state has dropped the age of eligibility to 40 and up.

DeSantis, 42, will join about 6 million people in Florida who have already received at least the first dose of a vaccine. The state has a population of 21.5 million people. He didn’t give details about when or where he’ll get his shot.

“I’m not sure we’re going to do it on camera, we’ll see. If you guys want a gun show, maybe we can do it, but probably better off not,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “We will let you know when I get the jab.”

Florida will open vaccines to anyone who wants them beginning Monday.

“It will probably be a bit of a rush. It will probably start to be pretty soft as we get into the middle of April,” DeSantis said. “By the time we get to May, my sense is there will probably be a surplus built up, so it will really be about public messaging and letting people know it’s out there.”

Overall, Florida has had nearly 2.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus resulting in about 34,000 deaths.

