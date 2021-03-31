MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus continues to be very popular with those seeking a shot.

On Tuesday, more than 3,100 first doses were given and nearly 2,400-second doses were administered.

Since March 2nd, the FEMA-supported, state-run site along with two satellite sites have delivered more than 116,000 vaccinations.

For those seeking the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, on Wednesday there are five mobile sites delivering it, including locations at 8500 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and Homestead Air Reserve Park at 7401 SW New York Avenue in Homestead. Each site has 400 doses which will be given out until supplies run out.

In Hialeah, a new temporary vaccination site opened at Babcock Park. Hialeah residents don’t need an appointment and the site will only be open until Saturday.

“It’s a great day today, very grateful to everybody back here,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

There is a permanent vaccination site in Hialeah at Bucky Dent Park on W 60th Street.

The mayor also announced they were doing outreach to homebound seniors.

“We are going out to approximately 50 houses today to vaccinate some of those people who are homebound. So about 250 members of our community will be receiving the virus shot,” he said.

And there was more.

“We just arranged this morning that next Thursday we’re doing two senior centers in Hialeah as well,” said Dr. R. J. Gosselin with Pulse Clinical Alliance.

At the Miami Dade College site, a steady stream of people patiently waited their turn. Currently, the vaccine is available to those 40 and older, law enforcement and firefighters, and K-12 teachers and childcare workers, and frontline healthcare workers.

On Monday, April 5th, everyone 18 and older in Florida will finally be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

“It’s going to be a busy couple of days here and we’re ready for it,” said vaccination site spokesman Mike Jachles.

Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined Black faith leaders at the Miami Dade College site to urge everyone to get the vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward and Publix vaccine sites will not be open on Sunday due to the Easter holiday.

Floridians interested in getting vaccinated are encouraged to pre-register by calling: 866-201-6313, or 844-252-2003 for tty users. pre-registration can also be done by going to myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.