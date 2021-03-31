MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and shooting a 12-year-old boy faced a judge Tuesday.

“This individual poses a great danger to children in our community,” said Judge Judith K. Rubenstein.

Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, and attempted murder of a child.

Monday evening, Santiesteban was arrested at his 3rd-floor apartment in the Island Living complex in Miami.

Neighbors were horrified to learn he lived in their apartment building.

“It’s awful,” says Paulette Hill. “Thank God he was found because I’m afraid.”

“I felt really scared. This guy lives in the same complex that I live in. There are kids in here too,” says Eric John. “I used to go out overnight, and I used to see the guy around. Very creepy face.”

Miami-Dade Police say around 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Brownsville, the boy had snuck out to see his friends. According to the arrest report, Santiesteban pulled up, forced him into the backseat of a car, sexually assaulted him, and shot him.

“He tried to get out, but the child locks were activated. He couldn’t open the doors,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

A source close to the investigation sheds more light on what transpired. Santiesteban reportedly grabbed the child from behind, and while he held one hand over the child’s mouth, he used the other to shoot him. The bullet went through the child’s face and struck Santiesteban in the hand.

After the attack, around 4 a.m., Santiesteban went to Miami Beach and called the police, claiming to have been the victim of an armed robbery. He reportedly told them three men had attacked him and injured his hand.

Miami Beach Police said he was unable to provide a location or subject description.

The source said this may have been an attempt by Santiesteban to establish an alibi regarding why his hand was injured.

People who live in the neighborhood where the attack happened said even though he’s off the streets, the damage has been done.

“It’s not just the physical damage that’s happening to these kids, but the sense of security and the sense of peace,” says Iqbal Akhtar.

The hospital is not releasing any information on the condition of the boy, but police have said he has a long road of recovery ahead.

Our news partners at the Miami Herald say Santiesteban’s DNA was found in the blood that splashed on the boy.

Blood was also found in the car.

After first denying the accusations, he reportedly eventually admitted the boy had been in his car but said the boy had tried to carjack him.

Police say it is possible there are more victims. If you know anything, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).