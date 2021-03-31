MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday is the start of a new season for the Miami Marlins and they’ll do it at their newly named park.

Marlins Park is now officially loadDepot park.

The team has entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership with loanDepot, which is the official mortgage provider of Major League Baseball and the Marlins.

“We’re excited to welcome fans back for Opening Day at loanDepot park,” said Marlins CEO Derek Jeter in a statement. “A partnership like this, with a nationally recognized brand excelling through innovation alongside a strong philanthropic commitment, is foundational to our ability to build sustainable success.”

As part of their new alliance, loanDepot will donate $50 for every Marlins run scored during the regular season to expand youth baseball and softball opportunities through the Miami Marlins Foundation programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. There will also be a season-long “Home Means Everything” RBI campaign, for which the company will be donating $25 for every regular season RBI to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Every Monday at loanDepot park, active and retired military personnel, veterans, fire rescue personnel, members of the police department, and healthcare professionals will receive two complimentary tickets to the game.

When the Marlins kick off the new season, there will be new health and safety protocols in place at the park.

Park capacity will be capped at 25 percent. All tickets will be digital and can be purchased in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark, which will be listed on each game ticket. Bags will not be permitted inside the park unless for medical or infant purposes.

Guests are encouraged to pay electronically (debit, credit, Apple Pay, etc.) at all concession and retail locations. All eating and drinking should be done in the fans’ assigned seats.

Face coverings will be required for those ages two and older and may only be temporarily removed when actively eating or drinking.