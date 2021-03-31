MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a food market in Brownsville on Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened at approximately 8:25 a.m. in the area of NW 52nd Street & NW 27th Avenue.
The victim was transported to an area hospital by Miami Dade Fire Rescue, where he was later pronounced dead at the area hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.