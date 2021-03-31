  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Good Samaritan, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A good Samaritan has died after trying to save two people from drowning.

Chopper4 was over Miami Beach near 54 Street about an hour before sunset.

Police say a 49-year-old man ran into the ocean to help a father and young girl who were in trouble.

Something else happened and that man was rushed to a hospital where he died Wednesday night.

The child was rescued, but the father has still not been found.

