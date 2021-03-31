First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Part Of "Female Force" Comic Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting the superhero treatment with her own comic book! The 69-year-old community college professor will be the subject of the 22-page “Female Force: Jill Biden” comic.Broward Schools Sets Schedule For In-Person Graduations For Class Of 2021
It will be released in print and digitally and have a matching coloring book.READ MORE: South Beach Wine & Food Festival Founder Lee Schrager Says Event’s Return Has Simple 20th Anniversary Message: ‘Eat, Drink & Educate’
Dr. Biden has long advocated for military families, community colleges and women’s education.MORE NEWS: Source: Aliex Santiesteban, Accused Of Shooting, Sexual Assault Of Boy, 12, Accidentally Shot Himself During Attack
Other women honored in this comic series: former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and mother Teresa.