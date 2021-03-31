MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,294 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 2,057,735 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 89 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,072.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.67% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.18%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 977 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly reported death.

The death toll stands at 5,855.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 445,464.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.43% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.38%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 719 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,656.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 214,599 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.48% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.64%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 14 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,428 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.49% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.08%.