By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Disturbing charges against a Broward County preacher.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested 34-year-old Junior Augustine at his home in Deerfield Beach.

They say hey preyed on a 16-year-old girl who was helping babysit his eight children while his wife was in the hospital.

The girl’s mother noticed her daughter was acting differently, and then found photos and messages on her phone.

Detectives are concerned there could be other victims.

