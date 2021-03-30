MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police announced Tuesday the arrest of three suspects in the killing of Gabriela Aldana, the 17-year-old teen shot and killed outside Hookah bar in West Miami.

Authorities said that Jondavys Hernandez, Randy Rodriguez Fernandez, and Carlos Patterson Torres had been arrested in the case. They face charges including accessory after the fact and second-degree murder.

Gabriela was hanging out with friends in a parking lot two years ago when someone drove by and opened fire.

“She was there with her friends, there was some type of dispute that transpired that lead to the shooting,” explained Det. Jessica Alvarez. “Actually it was a long-standing dispute that was unrelated to her.”

It was May 24, 2019 when Aldana was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hookah Palace, at 11865 SW 26 Street in west Miami-Dade. It was 2:05 a.m. She was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center but she could not be saved.

At the time, police were looking for three males in a four-door black Mercedes Benz which witnesses saw speeding away from the plaza after the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, her friend Diosnel Martell said that “She was a good girl. She was a beautiful girl. She gave no problems to anybody. She knew everyone inside the hookah.”

There was a $15,000 reward with information leading to the arrest of three suspects.