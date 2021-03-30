MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Cooper City woman has been charged in a hit and run on the MacArthur Causeway that sent a man to the hospital.

According to Miami Beach police, Katherine Colabella was heading east on the causeway on March 25th, around 11:30 p.m., when she hit Noe Aguilar, who was riding a bicycle, near Terminal Isle and sped off.

Aguilar was thrown from the bike and slammed into the pavement. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center where she underwent surgery for head injuries.

Just after midnight, police said they received a call about a car with front end damage at the Continuum apartment building on South Pointe Drive. Police found the car was registered to Colabella and had it towed to their impound lot.

The next day Colabella went to the police department to inquire about her car. During questioning, she admitted to hitting someone on a bike or motorcycle and drove off because she panicked, according to police. Colabella also reportedly admitted that she had several alcoholic beverages before the crash.

Colabella was arrested and has been charged with reckless driving causing serious injuries and leaving the scene of an accident.