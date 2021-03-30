MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,062 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 2,052,441 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 92 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,983.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.10%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,280 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 30 newly reported death.
The death toll stands at 5,845.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 444,487.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.48% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.35%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 722 new cases and 5 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,634.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 213,880 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.50%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 17 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 6,414 cases and 48 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.27%.