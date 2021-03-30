BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 62-year-old Mark Welch, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
According to BSO detectives, Welch went missing at 5 p.m. Monday from his Lauderdale Lakes residence in the 2900 block of NW 48 Avenue.
Welch, who has grey hair and brown eyes, stands about 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white emblem on the left sleeve.
Anyone with information on Welch’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications non-emergency number at (954) 764-4357.