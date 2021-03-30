MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people were rescued away from their overturned boat off the Broward coast on Tuesday morning.
Officials responded to an overturned boat at the 2500 block of north ocean drive, just south of Oakland Park Blvd.
Two were picked up by a Fort Lauderdale police boat and 2 others were picked by a BSO Fire Rescue boat.
The rescued boaters appeared to be in good condition. They were taken to the 15th Street fisheries dock.
Images from Chopper 4 showed the overturned vessel along with other rescue boats.