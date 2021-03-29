  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Right-handed reliever James Hoyt was traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Miami Marlins for cash Monday.

Hoyt went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 24 games for the Marlins last season. He has also pitched for the Astros and Indians and has a career ERA of 3.71 in five seasons.

He became expendable in Miami after the Marlins added several relievers during the offseason.

