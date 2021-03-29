MIAMI (CBSMiami) = A man was arrested Sunday night after shooting at park rangers in Everglades National Park.
The incident began when someone reported domestic violence at Mahogany Hammock, involving the man. When the rangers arrived, the 33-year-old had left the scene in his vehicle and was believed to be headed south toward Flamingo.
Rangers found the man's abandoned vehicle on the main park road, just south of Paurotis Pond. They suspected he fled into the woods and was armed.
The park closed the Homestead entrance to the park. Around 6:45 p.m., the man reportedly fired shots at rangers along the main park road, approximately 20 miles from the Homestead entrance.
Miami-Dade police, Customs and Border Protection, and the FBI assisted with the search. The man surrendered around 9 p.m.