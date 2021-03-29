MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big changes are coming in Florida’s race to vaccinate.

On Monday, March 29th, Floridians 40 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. There are roughly two and a half million people between the ages of 40 and 49 in the state.

Next Monday, April 5th, the vaccine will be available to those 18 and older.

In the race to vaccinate, a major milestone was reached over the weekend in South Florida.

Health workers at the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus administered their 100-thousandth dose on Sunday. The woman who received it said she feels like it’s a step closer to rounding the curb.

“I feel great. I am grateful that I can do this, and now, I can be with my family,” said Seadell Roundtree. “Please come get your shot. You need it. It’s best for you.”

Roundtree received the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition to those 40 and old, K-12 teachers and school employees who are 18 and older can also get vaccinated at that site with their school ID.

“We’re going to have a busy couple of weeks here. We are prepared for it,” said vaccination site spokesman Mike Jachles.

The site is giving 1,200 first doses through April 7th. Those planning on going there for their second dose should avoid the first dose morning rush.

“Save yourself some time if you’re getting your second dose. Know that you can come out. Do it after 11 a.m., you’ll get in and out much faster,” said Jachles.

Marina Oliveira got dose number two on Sunday

“It’s well organized. I like how they are managing the whole thing here,” she said.

Oliveira said she’s not rushing a return to normalcy until more people are immunized.

The virus is still here and we still have to use masks and everything and take good care,” she said.

There’s an underlying assumption that millennials are less willing to be vaccinated and that could put a kink in the chain of events to return to normal. How quickly we get back to normal depends on enough people getting vaccinated, according to Dr. Corey Frederick, an infectious disease pharmacist at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“That’s what’s going to make things open back up again and be in a state of a pre-COVID life. We want things to go back to being normal, it’s going to take everyone doing their part, being vaccinated, to protect everyone in the community,” he said.

Floridians interested in getting vaccinated are encouraged to pre-register by calling: 866-201-6313, or 844-252-2003 for TTY users. Pre-registration can also be done by going to myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.