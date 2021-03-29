MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As vaccination distribution continues across South Florida, some health officials report a growing number of people with vaccine hesitancy in minority communities.
On Monday, Florida International University's Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion held a meeting with health officials to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation among those communities.
Dr. Cheryl Holder, FIU's interim associate dean for diversity, told CBS4 that the only way to overcome vaccine skepticism is through engaging community members and getting the conversation started.
"It's very understandable when a group comes up to you and say, 'We want you to do something for your health.' You're going to ask, 'What are the risks? What are the benefits? And what are alternatives?' Which, is what we anticipate and encourage every patient to ask us questions," Dr. Holder said.
Health officials are encouraging those eligible to receive their vaccine to visit their nearest site.